AMBER Alert issued for missing 6 month-old Florida officials say

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert on Sunday morning for a missing 6 month-old out of St. Johns County.

Investigators are looking for Zania Ward who was last seen in the 5000 block of State Road 13 North in St. Augustine. Zaina was last seen wearing a white ruffled onesie with pink flowers and green stems. Investigators believe Zaina might be in the company of Mohammed Adam.

Officials say Adam may be traveling in a 2002, silver Chevrolet Cavalier with a Florida tag number RXCR47.

Deputies say they could be in the Jacksonville area.

Authorities ask if you see them, do not approach but call law enforcement.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Zaina is asked to contact the St Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.