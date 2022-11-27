AMBER Alert issued for missing Jacksonville child

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old Jacksonville child Sunday evening.

Police are searching for Kaitlyn La Rocca, 7, who may have been abducted by 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer. Rocca was last seen in the area of the 5400 block of Los Santos Way.

Both were last seen Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Rocca is white, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. Ulshafer is white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall, three inches, and weighs 120 pounds.

Jacksonville Police are asking the public to call 630-0500 with information that could lead to their whereabouts.