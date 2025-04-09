Amazon's Project Kuiper to launch from Florida: How to watch, stream

The Brief Amazon's Project Kuiper is sending its first full batch of satellites to space, marking an important step in its mission to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers and communities around the world. The mission, named "KA-01" for Kuiper Atlas 1, will launch on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket and deploy 27 satellites. The launch is expected to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.



Today, Amazon's Project Kuiper will send its first full batch of satellites to space, marking an important step in its mission to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers and communities around the world.

The mission is named "KA-01," for Kuiper Atlas 1, and will launch on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Florida.

What is the KA-01 mission?

What we know:

The KA-01 mission will deploy 27 satellites at an altitude of 280 miles (450 kilometers) above Earth.

According to Amazon officials, Project Kuiper will deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to virtually any location on the planet. Amazon officials said they expect to begin delivering service to customers later this year.

Amazon recently announced Project Kuiper’s first full-scale satellite launch. (Credit: Amazon/Fox News)

The first-generation satellite system will include more than 3,200 advanced low-Earth orbit satellites. Amazon has secured more than 80 launches to deploy the initial constellation, with each one adding dozens of satellites to the network. The KA-01 mission is just the first step in that process.

Project Kuiper’s satellite payload will be the heaviest payload ULA’s Atlas V rocket has ever flown. To accommodate it, Amazon officials said ULA will be flying Atlas V in its most powerful configuration. The rocket will include five solid rocket boosters, in addition to its main booster, and a payload fairing (which contains the satellites) that is 77 feet (23.5 meters) high and 16.4 feet (5 meters) wide.

‘Just the start of our journey’

What they're saying:

Amazon officials said the satellites flying on KA-01 are a significant upgrade from the two prototype satellites they successfully tested during the Protoflight mission in October 2023.

"We have improved the performance of every system and sub-system on board, including phased array antennas, processors, solar arrays, propulsion systems and optical inter-satellite links," Amazon officials said. "In addition, the satellites are coated in a dielectric mirror film unique to Kuiper that scatters reflected sunlight to help make them less visible to ground-based astronomers."

"We’ve designed some of the most advanced communications satellites ever built, and every launch is an opportunity to add more capacity and coverage to our network," said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of Project Kuiper. "We’ve done extensive testing on the ground to prepare for this first mission, but there are some things you can only learn in flight, and this will be the first time we’ve flown our final satellite design and the first time we’ve deployed so many satellites at once. No matter how the mission unfolds, this is just the start of our journey, and we have all the pieces in place to learn and adapt as we prepare to launch again and again over the coming years."

When will the mission take place?

Timeline:

The KA-01 launch is currently scheduled for no earlier than 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9.

The launch will take place from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Brevard County.

United Launch Alliance will send 27 Kuiper satellites into low Earth orbit as Amazon begins a full-scale deployment of our satellite internet network. (Credit: Amazon/Fox News)

How to watch, stream the mission

What you can do:

ULA's "Kuiper 1" mission page will provide updates on the launch, as well as a launch livestream that will begin approximately 20 minutes ahead of liftoff.

FOX 35 will stream the livestream in the player at the top of this story.

More launches planned in future

What's next:

Over the next few years, Kuiper and ULA teams will conduct seven more Atlas V launches and 38 launches on ULA’s larger Vulcan Centaur rocket.

An additional 30-plus launches are planned across other launch providers: Arianespace, Blue Origin and SpaceX.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: