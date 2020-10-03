Amazon, eBay remove Proud Boys merchandise listings

article

Online superstores Amazon and eBay have pulled merchandise referencing the far-right Proud Boys after affiliated apparel was spotted on the sites.

President Trump sparked outrage when he initially refused to outright condemn the group during the first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday night, instead saying the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by,” a phrase which the group has since endorsed.

The president has since tried to clear up confusion surrounding the comment, insisting that he misspoke and was unfamiliar with the Proud Boys, but that they should let law enforcement do their job.

“I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Wednesday for a campaign stop in Minnesota.

The Proud Boys, a group of “Western chauvinists” who fashion themselves the counterweight to Antifa, have sometimes espoused white supremacist and misogynistic views. They have violently clashed with left-wing demonstrators across the country.

The Associated Press reports that leaders and supporters of the Proud Boys celebrated Trump’s comments at the debate, with over 5,000 posting “stand back” and “stand by” above and below the group’s logo on social media.

Amid the firestorm, critics called out Amazon and eBay when merchandise featuring the Proud Boys insignia and “stand back and stand by” surfaced on the sites this week.

Spokespersons for the e-retailers confirmed to Fox News on Friday that all such products affiliated with the Proud Boys have been pulled from sale.

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. These products have been removed,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

A rep for eBay stressed similar sentiments, explaining “eBay has long-standing policies to manage the marketplace and prohibits offensive materials that promote or glorify hatred, violence or racial, religious or gender intolerance — we take a hard line against any listing attempting to spread hate and discrimination.”

“In line with this policy, we are removing items on our marketplace that explicitly reference Proud Boys in image or title,” the eBay spokesperson said.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

For more, go to FoxNews.com.