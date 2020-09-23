Amazon 4-Star store opens inside Mall at Millenia

article

Top products with the best reviews are now on display and ready to purchase at the Amazon 4-Star Store inside the Mall at Millenia.

“It looks great,” Renee Sherman said. “It looks like there is a lot of selection.”

Sherman and her husband were first in line for the Wednesday grand opening. They’re changing it up from their online shopping routine and making a full circle back to the brick and mortar model to check out what the online retail giant has to offer on the shelves.

“When it says Amazon pick, it has good feedback, it’s a good product, and it’s a good value,” she said.

They’re loyal Amazon customers looking for a deal.

“All the time we’re on Amazon,” she said. “In fact, there will probably be a package at our door when we get home.”

Inside the new 4-Star Store are electronics, toys, books, games, kitchenware and a section for the pets. All of the items are rated four stars or greater by customers, is a top seller, or is currently trending on Amazon.com.

“The best of what Amazon has,” Sherman said. “Four and five star items.”

There is even a perk to shopping in the store if you have an Amazon Prime membership.

Members can score deeper discounts on popular items. Paying for purchases is also high-tech. Customers can just pull up the Amazon app and scan a QR code.

In a time when many are shopping online for their basic needs, Amazon is testing the waters by bringing back the shopping experience for people looking to discover new products that already come with stellar reviews.