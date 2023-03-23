Altanta-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Orlando due to engine issues

A Delta Air Line flight had to make an emergency landing in Orlando, Florida, due to problems with the aircraft's engines Thursday.

A spokesperson for the airline said Flight 1326 left from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was headed to Atlanta, Georgia, when an issue arose with two of the Boeing 757 aircraft's engines.

The crew followed procedures and was able to safely divert to Orlando International Airport (MCO).

"The flight landed safely and taxied to an arrival gate. Customers are being accommodated on other Delta flights to their final destinations and we apologize for the delay in their travels," the spokesperson told FOX 35 News in a statement.

Delta technicians are now examining the aircraft.

There were 171 customers and seven flight crew members aboard the plane at the time of the incident.

There were no reported injuries.