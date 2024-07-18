Altamonte Springs teen struck by lightning recounts moments after he fell to ground

A Florida teen who miraculously survived a lightning strike earlier this week spoke with FOX 35 about the moments after being struck.

With the clothes he was wearing that day spread out on a table, Daniel Sharkey recounted the fateful day.

Sharkey was mowing a neighbor's lawn in Altamonte Springs Monday evening during a storm. "The storm seemed reasonably far away. We have local lightning alarms that hadn't gone off yet at the local park and then the next thing I know I just wake up on the ground."

He said he couldn't scream, couldn't move his arms and legs, and was flopping around before neighbors rushed over to help him.

"It felt like an electrocution, that's what it was but it's almost impossible to describe," Sharkey said. "It really didn't feel like a shock because its so much more than that. Just everything tenses up, every muscle in your body locks up and that was really the main medical concern."

After the strike, Sharkey wasn't even sure if he was alive.

He heard one of the neighbors across the street yelling and said she saw Sharkey "go flying in the air" he told FOX 35.

Sharkey says he now wants to educate people about lightning strikes after the near-death experience.

He wants to eventually become a firefighter and he says he will continue on with his landscaping business.