Altamonte Springs school resource officer suspended amid alleged child pornography investigation

An elementary school resource officer with the Altamonte Springs Police Department has been suspended – without pay – pending the results of a "criminal and administrative investigation" involving alleged child pornography, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, has to do with child pornography, according to Altamonte Spring police. Criminal charges have not been filed against the officer, however, Altamonte Spring police said it was taking an "aggressive, proactive approach" by suspending the officer, pending FDLE's investigation.

The officer worked at Spring Lake Elementary School, according to a letter sent home to parents

"The officer has been relieved of his duty, and our school is currently being supported by a newly assigned Altamonte Springs Police Department SRO," Spring Lakes Elementary Principal Kelly Mitchell said in a letter to parents. "At this time, it is not believed any of our Spring Lake Elementary students are involved in this matter."

"The subject of this investigation directly conflicts with the values and mission of the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Our officers will continue to protect and serve the residents and our community with professionalism and transparency throughout this unfortunate process," police said.