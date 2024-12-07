Altamonte Springs man dies in hit-and-run crash, police say

Officials in West Palm Beach are investigating after a man from Altamonte Springs was struck and killed Friday night, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The crash reportedly happened around 11:05 p.m. in the 2700 block of 45th Street after a caller reported seeing a man lying unconscious man in the road.

Upon investigation, officials believe the victim, 44-year-old Drew Winters, was crossing 45th Street when he was struck by a silver vehicle. Officials said the vehicle did not stop on scene and believe it sustained front-end and windshield damage.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the crash to call Detective Dan Dillard at 561-822-1629.