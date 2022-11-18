Altamonte Springs home invasion suspect arrested after gunfire exchange with police

article

An Altamonte Springs home invasion suspect was arrested Friday morning after exchanging gunfire with police.

Nicholas Lynn, 44, was arrested on charges of armed burglary and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Around 5:50 a.m., police said they got a call about a suspected home invasion suspect near Northbridge Drive. When police arrived Lynn, who was armed, ran to the townhome next door.

A perimeter was set up and negotiations with Lynn lasted about two hours until he agreed to come out, but instead, took off running, police said.

Gunfire was exchanged during the incident but no one was hurt. The victims who lived in the home that Lynn invaded were also not hurt.

Lynn was taken into custody and booked into the Seminole County Jail.