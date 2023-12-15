Altamonte Springs dentist headed to prison for hiding $600K in outstanding taxes in his mother's bank accounts

Watch FOX 35 News Live

An Altamonte Springs dentist has been sentenced to federal prison for hiding more than $600,000 he was supposed to pay in taxes – in his mother's bank accounts.

Frantz Brignol was sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay the IRS $896,588.89 for his tax liabilities, the Department of Justice said.

Brignol, who was found guilty in August, collected more than $600,000 in tax liabilities to the IRS between 2014 and 2020. The DOJ said he evaded tax payments on his income by hiding hundreds and thousands of dollars in his mother's accounts.

He was also trading funds overseas in his mother's name, and making materially false statements to the IRS on financial disclosure forms.

Brignol pleaded guilty in April to one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return.