Altamonte Springs public library closing for good after 64 years

The City of Altamonte announced Monday evening that the city's public library will be closing this fall after 64 years of service.

It wasn't an easy decision, the city said in a Facebook post, which also revealed why the longtime library is shutting down for good.

"With budget constraints, rising costs and five quality Seminole County libraries around us, we have made the hard decision to close the doors and consolidate resources," the City of Altamonte said.

The Altamonte Springs City Library, which has served the community since 1960, has a collection of over 44,000 items that range from periodicals and books to online databases and the city's history archives.

The last day to check out books and materials is Aug. 31, and the last day to return items is Sept. 15. The library will close on Sept. 30.

No other details about the closure were provided.

Seminole County public libraries

Here's a list of other Seminole County public library branches:

Central Branch: 215 N. Oxford Road, Casselberry

East Branch: 310 Division Street, Oviedo

North Branch: 150 N. Palmetto Road, Sanford

Northwest Branch: 580 Green Way Blvd., Lake Mary

West Branch: 245 N. Hunt Club Blvd., Longwood

