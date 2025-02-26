VIDEO: Alligator takes its meal to-go in Florida, crosses road with turtle between its jaws
ORLANDO, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the road? To get the turtle to the other side!
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service posted a video of an alligator pedestrian crossing a road with a turtle sitting in its mouth.
What's in the video?
In the video, an American alligator is seen taking a leisurely stroll across a street in Palm Beach County. However, the turtle sitting upright in the gator's mouth probably wasn't feeling very relaxed.
USFWS says gators treat turtles like nature's hard candy and, since their jaw is so powerful, they have no problem crunching through a turtle's shell.
"Enjoy this fine dining experience, brought to you by nature and questionable table manners," USFWS captioned the video they shared on Facebook.
What do alligators typically eat?
CREDIT: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Alligators are carnivores and enjoy a wide variety of prey as they hunt on the land and in the water.
Here are a few examples of some of the American alligator's favorite bites:
Juvenile alligators:
- Insects
- Amphibians
- Small fish
- Other Invertebrates
Adult alligators:
- Rough fish
- Snakes
- Turtles
- Small mammals
- Birds
How do alligators eat?
Gators generally eat based on availability, with different methods of consuming their prey:
- Wait and ambush their prey
- Swallow their prey whole
- Use their powerful jaws to crush turtle shells and bones of small mammals
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.