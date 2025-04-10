Alleged road rage crash involving kids leads to arrest of Daytona Beach man, 71

The Brief A 71-year-old man is accused of ramming a car with six children inside during a road rage incident in Daytona Beach. Police say Kevin McNamara became angry over slow driving, confronted the family, then intentionally crashed into their vehicle twice. He's now facing 15 felony charges, including aggravated battery and child abuse.



Frustration over driving speed sparked encounter

What we know:

A 71-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly ramming a vehicle carrying six children in what Daytona Beach Police are calling an "extreme case of road rage." The suspect, identified as Kevin McNamara, reportedly became enraged because he believed the driver—who is the mother of the children—was driving too slowly. The incident escalated from tailgating to physical confrontation and eventually a pair of vehicle collisions.

Police say McNamara first tailgated the victims on Beville Road, then drove around them, stopped his car in the road near Ridgewood Avenue, and confronted them. He allegedly exited his vehicle, screamed at the victims, punched their car, and spat at the front passenger. When the family tried to flee, McNamara followed and allegedly rammed their car from behind twice in a nearby parking lot.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether McNamara has a history of violent behavior or road rage incidents. It’s also unclear whether drugs, alcohol, or a mental health condition played any role in the attack. Police have not shared whether there is any dashcam or surveillance video of the incident, or whether witnesses were present.

The backstory:

The victims, including six children, were traveling through Daytona Beach when the encounter unfolded. The situation reportedly began with McNamara’s frustration over the mother’s driving speed. The events that followed turned what may have been a routine traffic annoyance into a dangerous and deliberate act of violence.

Big picture view:

This incident highlights rising concerns about aggressive driving and road rage, particularly how minor traffic disputes can escalate into dangerous confrontations. The fact that six children were involved raises the stakes and community outrage. The case also underscores the vulnerability of families on the road and the need for stronger deterrents or interventions to curb extreme behavior behind the wheel.

What's next:

Kevin McNamara is currently being held on $150,000 bail and is facing nine counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and six counts of child abuse.

