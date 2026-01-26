Orlando swan advocates raise concerns over Lake Eola conditions after bird deaths

The Brief Swan advocates say poor conditions, trash and pollution at Lake Eola are harming the birds after a major die-off. The city disputes that, blaming avian flu, which has killed about 26 swans, and says no immediate changes are planned. Officials say they will protect the swans, while advocates push for better care and environmental improvements.



Swan advocates in Orlando are calling for better conditions at Lake Eola, following a massive die-off of the birds.

They claim that trash and pollution along the banks have harmed the swans.

Local perspective:

The city disputes those claims, attributing the deaths primarily to avian flu, which has killed about 26 swans this year and others last year. Advocates argue that each swan costs around $3,000 and that funds would be better spent improving conditions for existing birds rather than purchasing new ones.

Advocates described the living conditions for the swans — including trumpeters, black-necked, hoopers, Royal Mutes, and Australian black swans — as "abysmal" and said requests for meetings with city officials had been ignored.

Andrew Marshall, who leads the Lake Eola’s Swan Docent Program volunteer program, said during this year’s swan roundup that many swans were found with untreated eye issues and a bacterial infection called bumblefoot. He also cited concerns about ongoing trash accumulation, water quality, contamination risks, and the lack of avian expertise in routine and emergency care.

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, a longtime swan advocate, said city officials will do "whatever it takes" to keep the birds healthy and happy, though the city made no specific promises on immediate actions. She expressed interest in exploring a vaccine for avian flu.

Sheehan acknowledged the frustration and grief over the bird deaths, calling it "horrifying" and difficult, noting that anger can be a natural part of grief.