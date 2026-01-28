Florida cold snap raises concern for icy roads as FDOT, mechanics urge drivers to prepare

The Brief Floridians are in for a record setting cold this weekend with temperatures dropping into the 20’s. Mechanics urge you to check your tire pressure, fluids and battery before hitting the road. FDOT is gearing up for this weekend’s cold with 14 spray rigs, 7 spreader trucks, and about 8,200 gallons of brine.



Ready or not, here comes the cold.

This weekend’s cold snap could bring slippery roads for Florida drivers on Sunday. Both mechanics and the state departments have tips on how to ensure you and your cars are safe on the roads during these frigid temperatures.

How the FDOT is preparing

Local perspective:

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is gearing up for this weekend’s cold with 14 spray rigs, seven spreader trucks, and about 8,200 gallons of brine to prepare roads for the cold weather. FDOT is also using sensors on roads and bridges to help them keep the roads safe. For severe cold weather, crews keep an eye on temps to determine if ice is forming on roads or bridges.

The department wants motorists to remember the Move Over Law when out and about this weekend. Under state law, vehicles must move over a lane for an emergency service, utility, and disabled vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road. If it is not safe for drivers to move over a lane, they must slow down to 20 mph below the posted limit while passing broken or stopped vehicles.

It’s also imperative that you give FDOT drivers who are curing the roads or laying down salt extra room for your safety and theirs.

What mechanics have to say

The sunshine state is expected to be feeling more like the frosty state this weekend, so we’ve got some tips for how to get your car ready before hitting those slippery roads come Sunday.

Fox 35 spoke to a mechanic over at Welker Automotive who says one of the first problems you may come across is that pesky tire light coming on, so you are going to want to make sure your tire pressure is where it needs to be before hitting any major roads. The next most important thing to check for is your battery.

"Sometimes it won’t start at all, or it’ll sound like it’s tired and kinda wearing out. That’s an indicator your battery is about to go if it starts. That’s a great thing. I would say, go ahead and get to a shop though, so you can get a battery test done and have that battery replaced if it’s weak or not performing properly," Welker Automotive owner Rick Welker said.

Welker shared a quick check can ensure you don’t get stranded on the road. He says while you're at the shop, check on your car's oil and fluids.

"Fluid levels are key especially to anti-freeze the right condition and levels to keep our vehicles operating properly," Rick Welker said.

Welker says a lot of local shops will do these tire checks and oil checks for free, so don’t let cost deter you from making sure you are good to go.