2 big crashes causing traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

FOX 35 is monitoring two big crashes that have shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning.

In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway.

Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder.

A second crash with injuries has traffic backed up for miles on State Road 429 in Ocoee. All southbound lanes of SR-429 are blocked at Plant Street.

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities to get more information.

