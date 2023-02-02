2 big crashes causing traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 is monitoring two big crashes that have shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning.
In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway.
Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder.
A second crash with injuries has traffic backed up for miles on State Road 429 in Ocoee. All southbound lanes of SR-429 are blocked at Plant Street.
FOX 35 has reached out to authorities to get more information.
