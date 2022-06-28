Alachua County Public Schools steps back from decision requiring students have clear backpacks

article

Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) on Monday released a statement about requirements calling for clear backpacks for all middle and high school students for the 2022-23 school year. The measure was intended to improve school safety.

After receiving backlash from parents who expressed concerns about student privacy and questioned the evidence of how effective this could be to reduce violence, the district backtracked on the decision.

In an updated Twitter post on Tuesday, ACPS publicly stated, "After hearing from families about the potential impact of a clear backpack requirement for middle and high school students, the district will NOT be moving forward with the requirement for the 2022-23 school year," with an attached news release.

School board members, along with the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office will spend more time discussing other safety proposals for the school district, officials said.