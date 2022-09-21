Airline blames Orlando airport after passengers waited hours for bags at Terminal C

An airline is blaming the Orlando International Airport (MCO) after its passengers waited hours to receive their luggage at the airport's brand new, multi-billion dollar Terminal C on Tuesday.

In a statement to FOX 35 News, Aer Lingus said it was "aware some customers experienced a delay in receiving their baggage at Orlando International Airport yesterday. This was the result of a baggage system issue managed by Greater Orlando Aviation Authority which was fully outside of Aer Lingus’ control. We apologize to customers impacted for any inconvenience caused."

FOX 35 reached out to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority on Tuesday and Wednesday for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Video shared by Michael Dicks Tueaday showed passengers throughout the terminal. He said elderly people who were in need of their medicine were among those waiting.

The baggage issue happened on the opening day of Terminal C, which touts an efficient and state-of-the-art new baggage system.

The new terminal is the home to nearly a dozen airlines as well as a ton of stores and restaurants.