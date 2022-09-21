Passengers at Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C wait hours for bags

Orlando International Airport opened its brand new, multi-billion dollar Terminal C on Tuesday. On day one there were reports of baggage issues at the new terminal as passengers had to wait for several hours to get their bags.

Michael Dicks sent FOX 35 News some video of passengers throughout the terminal. He said elderly people who were in need of their medicine were among those waiting.

"We got here at about seven o'clock this evening, got directed to one bad baggage carousel, ended up being in the wrong line," he explained. "We stood there for about an hour and no announcement from the airport. We just got shuffled over to another one. About twenty or thirty bags came out, then nothing."

RELATED: Inside look: Orlando International Airport's Terminal C welcomes first travelers on Tuesday

The new baggage system is being touted as efficient and state-of-the-art. The terminal will be home to nearly a dozen airlines as well as a ton of stores and restaurants.

We reached out to airport officials as well as the airline but have not yet heard back.