New Year's Eve parties in Orlando: Airbnb to ban some U.S. bookings to limit house parties

article

Airbnb continues to crack down on "party houses" as it plans to bring some of that initiative to Orlando for New Year's Eve.

The company said they'll be using heightened defenses to prevent disruptive parties over the New Year's Eve weekend. Some of those defenses include placing a ban on certain one-night bookings during New Year's Eve for entire home listings in Orlando and throughout the country.

The ban will affect guests who don't have a positive account history or no previous bookings at all on the platform.

In August 2022, Airbnb introduced new anti-party tools in the U.S. to help identify potential high-risk reservations. The technology is designed to prevent a reservation attempt from going through.

In August 2020, Airbnb announced a temporary ban on all parties and event listings globally to put an end to guests throwing unauthorized parties. Nearly two years later, Airbnb solidified the ban, officially codifying it as part of its policy.

The company said since the defenses were first piloted in 2020, they estimate that they have contributed to a year-over-year global drop in rates of party incidents over NYE of roughly 56%.

In Orlando, over 1,400 people were deterred by multiple anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over New Year's Eve weekend in 2021.

In the past, the company has also enforced anti-party restrictions for Halloween 2021, blocking all one-night reservations for entire home listings in the U.S. and Canada.

