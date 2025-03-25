AI-powered ticket for wrongful violation voided after FOX 35 intervention

The Brief Ray Shover was wrongfully ticketed by an AI-powered camera for passing a stopped school bus in Miami-Dade, despite not being in the area. FOX 35's investigation led to the ticket being voided by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. BusPatrol acknowledged the error and thanked FOX 35 for bringing it to their attention.



Questions raised over AI-powered ticketing systems

What we know:

A Volusia County man, Ray Shover, was wrongly ticketed for illegally passing a stopped school bus in Miami-Dade. The ticket was generated by an AI-powered camera system used by a company called BusPatrol America.

The ticket, which amounted to $225, was issued despite Shover not being in Miami, not owning a scooter, and the unclear vehicle tag in the photo.

After FOX 35 investigated and made calls on his behalf, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the ticket would be voided.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how often similar AI-powered errors occur, though the company states that such instances are "extremely rare." The specific protocols followed by BusPatrol America’s staff when reviewing the footage are also not fully outlined, and it’s unknown if changes to the review process will be implemented following this incident.

The backstory:

BusPatrol America uses AI cameras to automatically issue tickets to drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses. These cameras are typically double-checked by staff before tickets are issued, but in Shover’s case, the system made an error. This incident highlights growing concerns over automated ticketing systems and their potential for mistakes, leading to wrongful fines.

Big picture view:

The incident raises questions about the reliability and oversight of AI-powered ticketing systems. While automated systems are increasingly used for traffic enforcement, errors like this can lead to significant inconvenience for innocent people. Shover’s case underscores the importance of thorough verification before fines are issued, as well as clear avenues for appeal when mistakes happen.

What they're saying:

Ray Shover expressed his frustration.

"At first, I thought it was a scam, ‘cause we’re always getting crazy stuff in the mail," he said. "I don’t have a suit." He also questioned the clarity of the vehicle’s tag in the photo, saying, "The tag. It’s so blurry that you really can’t make out nothing."

BusPatrol spokeswoman Kate Spree said, "In extremely rare circumstances, tickets are issued in which a registered owner of a vehicle is wrongfully identified, as appears to be the case here. Along with other remedies under the law, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has the authority to void a ticket, which is what has occurred in this incidence. We appreciate FOX 35 for bringing this to our attention."

