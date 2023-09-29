Aerosmith postpones concerts, including Tampa show until 2024

article

On Friday, rock band Aerosmith announced that it is postponing all concerts until next year after learning that lead singer, Steven Tyler’s vocal injury is more serious than they initially thought.

Earlier this month, Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a concert in New York, which forced the band to postpone a series of concerts.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the band stated, "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fractures, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more. "

The post ended with a message from Steven Tyler that read, "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

Aerosmith has been a staple in the music industry for 50 years and began its "Peace Out" farewell tour in Philadelphia at the beginning of September with 40 shows booked.

The band was slated to play at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Oct. 11.

