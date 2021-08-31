AdventHealth transitioning back to 'red status' signaling some easing of COVID hospitalizations

article

AdventHealth is lifting its freeze on deferred surgical procedures that were halted last month as the hospital was recording new pandemic high levels of coronavirus patients.

AdventHealth’s Central Florida division will transition to "red status" from "black status," effective Wednesday, Sept. 1.

While AdventHealth is still treating a significant number of COVID-19 patients, admissions continue to slow, leading to an improved outlook, the hospital says.

The Central Florida division includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia, and Flagler counties. Under Red Status:

New surgical procedures are reduced to maximize efficiency

Only outpatient procedures with a same-day discharge are scheduled

Non-time-sensitive elective surgeries are deferred

Non-time-sensitive or non-emergent procedures must be approved by the campus chief medical officer

Outpatient surgery sites and pediatric surgeries continue as normal

"We are thankful that we continue to see a downward trend of COVID patients in our hospitals and that will allow us to provide care to those who have had to delay certain procedures," said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. "Our teams are still working very hard and we’re not out the woods, but we want to do everything we can to improve the quality of life for those who have been patiently waiting."

Patients impacted by the status changed will be contacted by their physician’s office to schedule their procedure. AdventHealth will continue to monitor the hospital census and make adjustments as necessary to continue to care for everyone in the community.



Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is hospital capacity at risk?

A: While we are experiencing a downward trend, hospital capacity continues to be at extremely high levels. Our hospitals are designed in such a way that spaces are flexible and expandable. AdventHealth has an extensive health care system in place in Central Florida so we can locate patients to the facility that best matches the level of care they need.

Q: Do you have enough supplies and ventilators?

A: We have sufficient supplies of ventilators, monitors and other specialized equipment, including oxygen and personal protective equipment.

Q: What percentage of COVID inpatients are vaccinated?

A: Less than 10% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across AdventHealth Central Florida’s system are fully vaccinated

.Q: Is AdventHealth administering COVID vaccines?

A: AdventHealth continues to offer COVID vaccines for the public at six Centra Care locations. AdventHealth also is offering COVID vaccines to inpatients at its hospitals throughout the Central Florida Division.

Q. Where should I go if I think I have COVID?

A: Rapid COVID testing is offered at all Centra Care locations. Only go to the emergency room if you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing.

