AdventHealth coronavirus testing sites closed Friday due to weather

Due to severe weather in Central Florida, AdventHealth's drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will be closed Friday.

The sites at Daytona International Speedway, Mall at Millenia in Orlando and Seminole Towne Center in Sanford will reopen Monday.

The locations at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee and at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone who had an appointment for today will receive an email inviting them to register for a different date.

To chedule an appointment, go to AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival.