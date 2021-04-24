Adorable! Baby zebra born at Florida drive-thru safari

article

The herd at Lion Country Safari just got bigger after the drive-thru attraction welcomed a baby Plains zebra to the world this week.

The foal is the first born to the herd this year.

"The foal and mom are spending quality time together and are visible to guests from their cars in the Hwange section of the safari, along with the rest of the zebra herd," the safari said.

Plains zebra are listed as near threatened with a decreasing population by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Lion Country Safari is home to the largest herd of zebra on record in the U.S. with nearly 60 zebra under its care.