Adorable, sediment-covered, baby sea turtle rescued from Flagler Beach

A small, adorable sea turtle was brought to safety after being found wandering Flagler Beach, police said.

Flagler Beach police said a concerned citizen found the baby sea turtle that appeared to be covered in sea sediments.

The little guy was named "Jeff Probst"

Credit: Flagler Beach Police Department

"Jeff" has been turned over to the Volusia/Flagler Turtle Patrol who patrols the beaches and find turtle nests, keeping them out of harm's way.

5 species of sea turtles found along Florida's beaches

There are five species of sea turtles found in Florida:

Loggerhead

Leatherback

Green

Hawksbill

Kemp's Ridley

Found an injured sea turtle?

If you find an injured or sick sea turtle call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC.