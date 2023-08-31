Expand / Collapse search

Adorable, sediment-covered, baby sea turtle rescued from Flagler Beach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Flagler County
Credit: Flagler Beach Police

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A small, adorable sea turtle was brought to safety after being found wandering Flagler Beach, police said. 

Flagler Beach police said a concerned citizen found the baby sea turtle that appeared to be covered in sea sediments.

The little guy was named "Jeff Probst" 

Credit: Flagler Beach Police Department

"Jeff" has been turned over to the Volusia/Flagler Turtle Patrol who patrols the beaches and find turtle nests, keeping them out of harm's way. 

5 species of sea turtles found along Florida's beaches

There are five species of sea turtles found in Florida: 

  • Loggerhead
  • Leatherback
  • Green
  • Hawksbill
  • Kemp's Ridley

Found an injured sea turtle?

If you find an injured or sick sea turtle call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC.