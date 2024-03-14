Adorable baby antelope born at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

A baby blue duiker has entered the world!

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the arrival of the duiker, the second-smallest antelope species in the world.

The baby male was born at the zoo in February. Video from the zoo shows the energetic guy zooming around in his enclosure alongside what appears to be mom.

Blue duikers are the second-smallest antelope species in the world. On average, they grow 14 inches tall and weigh between 7 and 10 pounds.



Blue duikers are found in dense forests in Central Africa, where it’s hot, humid, wet and muddy. They eat vegetation and fruit found in their native habitat. Life expectancy can be as high as 20 years.

As the tiny blue duiker grows stronger and more independent, Zoo guests will have the opportunity to observe the calf exploring its habitat and interacting with its surroundings.