Actress Suzanne Somers dead at 76

By Tracy Wright
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Actress Suzanne Somers visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on February 19, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Suzanne Somers died on Sunday from breast cancer. She was 76.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th," her representative confirmed in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."

Her representatives added, "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. 

