Active shooter workshop planned for Seminole County businesses

Seminole County Emergency Management and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are hosting an active shooter workshop for all Seminole County business, non-profit, and faith organization leaders on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Northland Church, at 522 Dog Track Road, Longwood.

The workshop will provide community leaders with guidance for preparing their organizations for emergency situations. Registration is required, which can be completed here. All attendees must show proof of agency affiliation upon arrival.