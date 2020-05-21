Active shooter “neutralized” at NAS Corpus Christi: officials

Officials say an active shooter has been “neutralized” at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

Naval Security Forces at NAS Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to a message on the official NAS Corpus Christi Facebook page, the active shooter was reported in the vicinity of the North Gate.

NAS Corpus Christi was placed on lockdown status. Everyone was advised to get away from the North Gate and remain indoors away from windows.

Around 7:30 a.m., officials said the shooter had been neutralized.

All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. Officials have not said if there are any injuries.

Advertisement

NCIS and local law enforcement are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. This story was reported from Houston.