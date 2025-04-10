Abused puppy 'Sweetpea' to undergo surgery; $10K raised by FOX 35 viewers for her treatment

The Brief More than $10,000 was raised in hours to help Sweetpea, a puppy severely abused and left with a fractured skull. She’s now recovering at Oviedo Veterinary Care after being rescued from Live Oak, Florida. The suspect, Eric Ivan Roldan, was arrested, and Sweetpea is scheduled for surgery in West Palm Beach.



‘She’s got a long road ahead of her’

What we know:

Sweetpea, a 10-week-old puppy severely abused and left with a cracked skull, is currently resting and recovering at Oviedo Veterinary Care & Emergency in Florida. The pup was brought there last week after being rescued by the Livin’ Like Larry Farm Sanctuary, which transported her from Live Oak, Florida.

A CT scan revealed a cracked skull, brain swelling, and a shattered nasal cavity. Sweetpea is now under emergency veterinary care in Oviedo, more than three hours from where she was found.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Sweetpea's injuries were so severe that rescuers initially couldn’t determine her breed. A CT scan revealed a cracked skull, brain swelling, and a shattered nasal cavity.

Police arrested 45-year-old Eric Ivan Roldan who is now facing a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Doctors at Oviedo have seen remarkable progress in Sweetpea’s condition since her arrival.

What we don't know:

There is also no information yet on the specifics of Sweetpea’s long-term recovery plan after her surgery. Additionally, it is unclear how long it will take for Sweetpea to fully heal or when she might be ready for adoption.

The backstory:

On March 31, Live Oak Police received a disturbing call from a witness who reportedly saw the puppy being wrapped in a blanket and violently thrown to the ground, stomped, kicked, and slammed against a tree. Captain Jason Rountree, who responded to the call, said the details were shocking even to seasoned officers.

Rescuer Krystal Detty, who runs the Livin’ Like Larry Farm Sanctuary transported Sweetpea to Oviedo Veterinary Care and Emergency, known for handling severe cases like hers.

The sanctuary, which aids in rescuing animals, had strong ties with the veterinary staff, ensuring Sweetpea received immediate and expert care.

Sweetpea’s treatment has sparked an outpouring of support from the public, with over $10,000 raised in just a few hours for her care.

What they're saying:

"She’s got a long road ahead of her," Detty said. "But I think she’s a fighter."

Dr. Haley Jones, a veterinarian at Oviedo Veterinary Care & Emergency, shared her initial concern upon Sweetpea’s arrival.

"Initially, my thoughts were, is this... is she cognitive at all? Is this going to be something that we can fix?" She continued, "When she came in, she was not stable by any means because it had just happened a few hours prior."

"We have very strong ties with helping rescues," Dr. Jones added. "The reputation we’ve built for treating rescue animals is well-known among Florida nonprofit groups."

As for the next steps, Dr. Jones explained Sweetpea will undergo surgery, "to realign the skull and then place a plate, in order to support those fractures."

She also mentioned that Sweetpea’s recovery will require monitoring at the clinic after surgery.

How You Can Help:

Dr. Haley Jones said donations are still being collected to help Sweetpea through a GoFundMe page.

