Killer still on the loose a year later after aspiring model's death

The search continues for the person who shot and killed an aspiring model on Semoran Blvd. last year.

Janet Porras has decorated a Christmas tree in memory of her daughter, Carola Luciano. It means everything to her.

"Only with stars, because when we look up that’s what we look for, our star."

It’s been over a year since Carola was gunned down while in the passenger side of a car on Semoran Blvd. Investigators say the killer is still on the loose. Janet tries to stay strong.

"Staying strong is making us weak, especially in handling the family and everybody to understand we still have to believe in the justice."

Carola, 25, was on her way home from working at a club when she was killed. Two others were in the car with her.

"That’s the truck they started shooting at the red car that, that’s where my daughter was passenger there."

As Orlando police continue to investigate, Janet says they’re trying to find out, who was in the white pickup truck, the night of December 13.

"They avoided the red lights so they never got picture of the license plate."

She says there were 14 cars in the area when the shooting occurred and is pleading to the public for help.

"I think there’s a lot of people that know information, but they’re not giving it out. They’re not calling Crimeline. They’re very scared."

But she hopes witnesses overcome their fear so the family gets justice. She says Carola was an aspiring model, whose beautiful life was taken away too soon.

"She had big dreams and was working really hard and to reach them."

Anyone with information on the murder should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

