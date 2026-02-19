Universal Orlando rolls out weeklong ticket option that includes Epic

The Brief Universal Orlando has introduced a new weeklong ticket option for U.S. residents. The ticket, which comes in six-day or seven-day options, includes park-to-park access to all of its parks, including Epic Universe. For a limited time, Universal is selling the tickets for the price of a five-day ticket.



Universal Orlando has rolled out a new weeklong ticket that includes park-to-park access to all of its parks, including Epic Universe.

The new ticket comes in six-day and seven-day options that allow visitors to move freely between Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and Epic Universe.

The tickets must be used over eight or nine consecutive days, according to Universal.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

For a limited time, the ticket, which is available to U.S. residents, can be purchased for the price of a five-day ticket.

Pricing varies depending on day of visit. But according to Universal's official website, the offer brings the starting price of the seven-day ticket to $75 per day for access to all four parks. The seven-day option that excludes Volcano Bay has a starting price of about $65 per day.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Universal is also offering a $300 hotel dining credit to visitors who book a stay of five nights or more at Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Aventura Hotel, Stella Nova Resort or Terra Luna Resort.

The new multi-ticket option comes as Universal positions its Orlando resort as more than a two- or three-day destination. With the arrival of Epic Universe and the adjacent hotels, Universal has been hoping to be seen as a weeklong vacation destination.