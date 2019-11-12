9th annual Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive aims to help Central Florida families in need

The 9th annual Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive kicked off on Tuesday and Fox 35 is a proud sponsor. The event is aimed at helping to bring joy to children and families in need across Central Florida this holiday season.

"These are children in this community who primarily come from single-parent households or low-income households who are struggling," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told Fox 35.

You can donate an unwrapped toy or gift for children ages 18 and under at any one of drop-off locations listed below. Donations will benefit several Orange County youth and family agencies.

"We anticipate that between our employees and the community we will collect over 4,000 toys," Mayor Demings said. "Primarily we want them for the ages of 0 to 2 and then teenagers. They seem to be the most difficult group to get toys for."

Somes suggested toys to donate include:

Books

Basketballs

Soccer balls

Model cars

Trucks

Sporting equipment

Craft kits

Junior board games

Dolls

Barbie sets

Legos

Tonka toys

Action figures and sets

Skateboards

Helmets

Tea sets

No gift cards or cash, please.

More than 39,200 toys have been distributed to local children since the toy drive began in 2011. In 2018, Orange County employees and local residents generously donated more than 4,200 toys.

The donation deadline is December 10.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS: