911, non-emergency phone lines down in multiple Central Florida counties: See the list here
CENTRAL FLORIDA - Multiple agencies across Central Florida are reporting experiencing technical difficulties affecting 911 and non-emergency services, according to several sources.
What we know:
Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, agencies began to share on their social media accounts that they were experiencing technical difficulties affecting 911 and non-emergency phone lines.
Here are the municipalities we know that are currently affected:
- Ocala
- Leesburg
- Marion County
- Lake County
- Osceola County
These are the municipalities that say they are currently not affected:
- Seminole County
- Volusia County
- Orange County
- Flagler County
What you can do:
Those who are in need of immediate emergency services should text 911.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear what is causing the technical difficulties.
FOX 35 has reached out to other municipalities to see if they are also having issues.
What's next:
The agencies say they are actively working to resolve the issues.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ocala Police Department, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Lake County Government, Orange County, the Volusia Sheriff's Office, Seminole County, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and the Leesburg Police Department.