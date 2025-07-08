911, non-emergency phone lines down in multiple Central Florida counties: See the list here

The Brief Multiple local agencies are reporting experiencing technical difficulties affecting 911 and non-emergency phone lines. Those who are in need of immediate emergency services should text 911. The agencies say they are actively working to resolve the issues.



Multiple agencies across Central Florida are reporting experiencing technical difficulties affecting 911 and non-emergency services, according to several sources.

What we know:

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, agencies began to share on their social media accounts that they were experiencing technical difficulties affecting 911 and non-emergency phone lines.

Here are the municipalities we know that are currently affected:

Ocala

Leesburg

Marion County

Lake County

Osceola County

These are the municipalities that say they are currently not affected:

Seminole County

Volusia County

Orange County

Flagler County

What you can do:

Those who are in need of immediate emergency services should text 911.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what is causing the technical difficulties.

FOX 35 has reached out to other municipalities to see if they are also having issues.

What's next:

The agencies say they are actively working to resolve the issues.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.