911 dispatchers will now screen for possible cases of COVID-19

Emergency dispatchers in Manatee County and across the state are now using a protocol known as enhanced caller screening.

911 operators will ask callers if they have a body temperature over 102 degrees or are experiencing chills, and whether they have come in contact with a person who is under investigation or is being monitored for coronavirus in the last 14 days.

"This is the first time the state, along with the CDC, has recommended that we turn on enhanced caller screening for all of the state of Florida," said Manatee County public safety director Jacob Saur.

He said answers to those questions are relayed to first responders, so they can better prepare in the case of possible exposure to a COVID-19 patient.

"We are updating the first responders on that information. It’s very important that they let us know where they’ve been and that they answer the questions correctly," Saur explained.

911 centers are also being given the addresses of those diagnosed with COVID-19. If someone on the list calls for help, first responders will know how to respond.

"We will place the address of where that patient is living into our CAD system with an expiration date of 30 days," said Saur.

If EMS crews are dispatched to a possible case of COVID-19, they’ll respond wearing protective gear, which they already carry and are trained to use when responding to possible cases of infectious diseases and viruses.

Once the call is over, crews get to work disinfecting.

"We use a 1-to-10 bleach solution on high-touch areas. Then we have a foaming spray that we use followed by an ambulance fogger," said Manatee County EMS Chief James Crutchfield.

He said crews have been trained and are equipped for these responses, so there will be no surprises. With two known cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County, crews said they're ready.

"This situation is not very much different from someone who has tuberculosis or someone who has a highly-infections disease," said Crutchfield.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

