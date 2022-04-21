911 calls released in Hungry Howie's hostage situation

The Altamonte Springs Police Department has released 911 calls reporting a hostage situation at a Hungry Howie's Pizza and a call placed by the suspect.

Police responded to the pizza restaurant shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday related to a "barricaded subject." For the next seven hours, police and negotiators talked with the man.

Shortly after midnight, the man, later identified as 49-year-old Neal Pittard, was captured and transported to the hospital.

Ryan Long, owner of the Hungry Howie's franchise in Altamonte Springs.

Ryan Long, who owns a Hungry Howie's Pizza franchise, said the man had been a customer, but that he did not personally know him. Long also said the two did talk during the seven-hour standoff, but did not elaborate on what was specifically said.

Officers eventually set off flash bangs to subdue Pittard. The suspect was eventually taken out on a stretcher and then to jail.

Long was back at work the next day.