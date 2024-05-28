911 caller recounts wild ride on board bus with suspected DUI driver at the wheel: ‘Something’s not right’

A recently released 911 call reveals harrowing moments on board a bus bound for a Florida graduation celebration with an accused drunk driver at the wheel who allegedly plowed through three red lights before a parent in another vehicle forced the bus to stop.

Approximately 30 graduating seniors from Sebring High School and four chaperones, were headed to Daytona Lagoon as part of Project Graduation when they noticed the Holiday Coach Lines driver, 55-year-old Keith Shifflett, was driving erratically.

A woman on board the bus called 911 and told the operator that Shifflett had run three red lights and wouldn’t stop the bus.

"He won’t stop," the caller said. "He won’t stop driving."

Parents following behind the bus walk up to the vehicle after it stopped. Courtesy Gissele Diaz.

The caller goes on to say that the passengers keep asking the driver to pull over, but he won’t stop the bus.

"He sounds like he’s under the influence," the caller tells the operator. "There needs to be a sobriety…Something’s not right."

After the caller makes a statement about the driver’s sobriety, the passengers can be heard screaming in the background.

"I’m shaking," the caller states before she can be heard in the background reassuring the passengers that the police are on their way.

She then reiterates that the driver needs to have a sobriety test before telling the operator that he stopped the bus.

Law enforcement officers gave Keith Shifflett a field sobriety test at the scene. Image is courtesy of Gissele Diaz.

"He just stopped in the middle of the road," the caller said. "He doesn’t even have flashers on."

Parent Gissele Diaz was following a few cars behind the bus when her daughter called and told her what was going on.

"She was like this guy is running lights, he's cutting off people. We can hear people in the background screaming. And then I had another of the moms that was on the bus chaperoning as well, and she called me. She's like, this guy is driving crazy, how do we stop him," Diaz said.

That's when Diaz got her car in front of the bus and slowed down until it stopped.

Keith Shifflett mugshot. Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

"Keith was immediately terminated when arrested. He has been with us around eight years without any complaints or concerns. We have random drug screenings and have never had any positive results. We’re a small company and in 32 years have never had something like this happen," the company president, Michael Kanago, said in a statement emailed to FOX 13.

Shifflett is facing multiple charges, including DUI and cruelty toward children.

