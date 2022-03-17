Expand / Collapse search

911 call, video detail the moment a Melbourne officer was hurt in crash

By FOX 35 News Staff
Brevard County
The 911 call made when a Melbourne officer was hurt in a crash has been released. New video also shows the moment of impact.

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Officials have released the 911 call and video from the moment a Melbourne police officer was seriously hurt in a crash.

Police say the officer was driving westbound on the East Eau Gallie bridge around 10 p.m. on Monday with lights and sirens activated when a vehicle pulled out in front of the officer, causing the officer to strike the vehicle. 

"He hit a car – and it was a big 'ole crash!" the caller is heard saying.

The officer was seriously hurt in the crash but is expected to recover.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was given a ticket.

