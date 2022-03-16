Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of killing 93-year-old Orange County woman to go before judge

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated March 17, 2022 5:57AM
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in the murder of a 93-year-old woman.

Deputies on Monday responded to the St. Joseph Garden Courts, located at 1515 N. Alafaya Trail, regarding a "man down call."  When deputies arrived, they discovered a woman on the ground.  Attempts were made to revive her by Orange County Fire Rescue, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.  

The woman has been identified as Dolores Padilla-Marero.  During the investigation, detectives determined her death to be a homicide.

They have since arrested a suspect in the case.  Javier Rosado Martinez, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder. 

The victim and suspect were known to each other, according to investigators. Martinez will go before a judge on Thursday.

