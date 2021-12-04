9 injured, including minors, after 2-vehicle crash in Osceola County, officials say

article

Several units responded to a crash that injured 9 people in Osceola County on Saturday.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said the crash happened at Simpson Road near Country Lane involving two vehicles.

Crews say there are 9 patients in total, including 2 minors.

"Multiple helicopter transports. Use other routes to avoid Simpson Rd from Fortune Rd to US 192."

Check back for updates.