9/11 Stair Climb: Florida firefighters climb 110 floors in Orlando to honor lives lost in terror attacks

Central Florida firefighters came together Sunday in downtown Orlando to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001, to terror attacks.

Nearly 350 firefighters were among the thousands killed in the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, local firefighters climbed 110 floors at the City National Bank of Florida building to pay respects to the FDNY 343.

The event called the "9/11 Stair Climb" has taken place for the past 10 years in Orlando, the city's fire department said in a statement.

In 2021, more than 60 firefighters from across the state participated.