8-year-old brought loaded gun to school, Pasco deputies say

Deputies in Pasco County say an 8-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school Thursday, but no one was injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, a school security guard at Hudson Elementary spotted a group of young boys in a bathroom and told them to go back to class. One student stayed behind to tell the guard that one of his classmates had a gun in his backpack.

The guard immediately went to the child's classroom to confiscate the bag and brought the 8-year-old boy to the front office.

"Sure enough, whenever the backpack was searched, the guard found a loaded 9mm handgun," said Captain Chris Beaman.

School officials contacted the sheriff's office, who are investigating the incident but said because the gun was retrieved so quickly, there was no need for a lockdown.

"Everybody did their jobs at Hudson Elementary," Beaman said. "Our school safety guard did what he was supposed to do today. Our school administration did what they were supposed to do today. And another little person, likely I believe 8 years old, did what they were supposed to do today."

The sheriff's office credited the boy's classmate for coming forward.

"'See something, say something' paid off today, and we're very fortunate," Beaman said.

He urged parents to keep their guns locked in their homes.

"Parents may not even think the child knows where the gun is, but we all know oftentimes children do snoop around their parent's belongings," he said. "Gun locks, gun safes are a must with young children.