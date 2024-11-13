77-year-old man killed, hit by car in Maitland, roadblock for U.S. 17-92 northbound lanes

A 77-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Maitland, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene on U.S. 17-92 at Lakewood Circle around 9 a.m.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, struck the 77-year-old pedestrian.

He was transported to Advent Health where he was pronounced dead.

The woman remained at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation. This story will be updated as more information is provided.