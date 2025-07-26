76-year-old woman with memory loss missing in Orange County, deputies launch search

The Brief Immacula Francillon, 76, has been missing since Thursday. Francillion was last seen at the Goodwill store near Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) at (407) 836-4357.



A 76-year-old woman with declining mental health and memory loss is missing in Orange County, deputies say.

Where is Immacula Francillon?

What we know:

Immacula Francillon, 76, was last seen on surveillance video at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Goodwill store near Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

She was last seen wearing a dark green dress and a gray wig.

Officials said there is concern for Francillon’s well-being due to her "declining mental health and memory loss."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Francillon is described as a Black woman with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Immacula Francillon, 76, has been missing since Thursday afternoon. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the location of Francillon is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) at (407) 836-4357.