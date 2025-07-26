Expand / Collapse search

76-year-old woman with memory loss missing in Orange County, deputies launch search

By
Published  July 26, 2025 12:17pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Immacula Francillon, 76, has been missing since Thursday. 
    • Francillion was last seen at the Goodwill store near Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) at (407) 836-4357.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 76-year-old woman with declining mental health and memory loss is missing in Orange County, deputies say. 

Where is Immacula Francillon?

What we know:

Immacula Francillon, 76, was last seen on surveillance video at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Goodwill store near Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road.

She was last seen wearing a dark green dress and a gray wig.

Officials said there is concern for Francillon’s well-being due to her "declining mental health and memory loss."

Francillon is described as a Black woman with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Immacula Francillon, 76, has been missing since Thursday afternoon. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the location of Francillon is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) at (407) 836-4357.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). 

Missing PersonsCrime and Public SafetyOrange County