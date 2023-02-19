75th running of the Daytona 500 filled with wow moments that had fans on the edge of their seat

They don’t call it the "Great American Race" for nothing. The 75th Daytona 500 needed two overtimes to find a winner.

The finish had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The electricity flowed through the entire crowd all evening. When fans were asked what they thought of the race they simply said ‘wow’.

"It’s loud. I heard it’s fast. I heard my seats going to rumble," said Marshall Nelson.

The rumble felt inside the Daytona International Speedway was just one of the many unforgettable moments the day brought.

"That first lap, the roaring coming through," said Joe Talbot.

People traveled for miles and camped out to experience the feel of the 500. A feeling that you just have to be here to understand.

"It’s the adrenaline of the cars," said Bruce Davidson. "It’s amazing to see those cars going so fast riding so close together. You can actually feel it."

A sold-out crowd pushing 175,000 people filled the stands, infield and the fan zone. People clambered for a chance to see their favorite driver up close.

"Kyle Busch," said Addison.

"I’ve never seen race cars before," said Emily Bowers.

For others the race was a chance to share the sport they love with the next generation of race fans.

"We are enjoying ourselves and the family time," said Tina Bowers. "We are enjoying the races like we used to when we were kids."

From the engine roar to the party and the final finish, it’s a race fans won’t soon forget.

"Whether you like racing or not just to be here with the crowd, it’s awesome," said Gina Dibitetto.