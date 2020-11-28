7-year-old boy dies from apparent drowning at Ormond Beach

article

A little boy visiting Ormond Beach reportedly drowned on Saturday.

Volusia County officials say the grandfather and two of his grandchildren, from Ocala, entered the ocean near 1900 block north of Ormond Beach.

A witness said the children's grandmother was standing on the beach yelling for someone to help them in the water.

Beach unit lifeguards arrived and pulled the family from the water. The 7-year-old boy was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's grandfather and his 16-year-old granddaughter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The grandmother was transported for non-life-threatening concerns.