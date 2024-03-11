7 vehicles damaged in suspected arson at UCF apartment complex, police say

The UCF Police Department is investigating a vehicle arson at an off-campus apartment complex that left seven vehicles damaged on Monday morning.

The fire took place at The Pointe at Central apartment complex off North Alafaya Trail. Police believe that one vehicle was intentionally set on fire, which spread and damaged a total of seven other vehicles.

Residents are able to access their apartments, but the scene is closed for law enforcement, UCF Police said.

"UCFPD is working diligently to pursue all investigative leads and will continue its 24/7 patrol of UCF’s campuses," UCF Police said in a statement on social media.

Students impacted by the vehicle arson are receiving one-on-one attention from UCF's Student Care Services.

Anyone with information about his incident is urged to contact UCFPD at 407-823-5555.