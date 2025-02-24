7 accused in alleged Central Florida gun trafficking ring

The Brief Seven individuals are facing charges in connection to a suspected gun trafficking ring that has been operating in Central Florida since at least September 2023. The alleged ring leaders obtained gun parts from a Chinese national to assemble and manufacture hundreds of firearms using a "ghost gunner" machine and other equipment at a property in Kissimmee. They face multiple charges, including unlicensed gun dealing and aiding and abetting.



Seven people are facing charges in connection with an alleged gun trafficking ring operating in Central Florida, Acting United States Attorney Sara C. Sweeney announced Monday in a news release.

Court records indicate that the suspected ring has been operating since at least September 2023.

Photos courtesy of U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Florida

Who are the alleged gun trafficking ring suspects?

Officials identified the suspects as:

Victor Manuel LaFontaine Ruiz, 31, of Poinciana, Fla.

Jose Emanuel Maldonado Rodriguez, 32, of Kissimmee, Fla.

Freddie Geovani Cruz Batiz, 36, of Kissimmee, Fla.

Jomar Manuel Lopez Montanez, 30, of Kissimmee, Fla.

Derrick Yamil Rivera Robles, 29, of Kissimmee, Fla.

Leonardo David Joseph Guerra, 23, of Orlando, Fla.

Jincheng Shi, 27, of St. Cloud, Fla.

They all face multiple charges, including unlicensed gun dealing and aiding and abetting.

Suspected ring leaders used 'ghost gunner' machine to produce guns

What we know:

Authorities said Ruiz and Rodriguez operated the suspected gun trafficking ring that produced hundreds of firearms, machine guns, machine gun conversion devices, and high-capacity magazines needed for fully automatic weapons.

The pair reportedly obtained firearms parts, including some from Shi, a Chinese national, to assemble and manufacture, and modify semi-automatic firearms using a "ghost gunner" machine and other equipment at Rodriguez's property in Kissimmee.

Ruiz and Rodriguez, with the help of Batiz, are accused of selling firearms – including fully automatic weapons and machine gun conversion devices (used to convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns) – to convicted felons and undocumented immigrants such as Lopez Montanez, Rivera Robles, and Joseph Guerra, who were often brokering such transactions on behalf of other unknown customers, according to officials.

On Feb. 20, law enforcement executed search warrants at multiple locations connected to the ring, recovering firearms, including five AR-style pistols, gun parts, machine gun conversion devices, gun manufacturing and modification equipment, and drug paraphernalia.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: